RAKBANK offers free account transfers to any bank in the Philippines

A branch of a Filipino bakery in Abu Dhabi has reopened after it was ordered to close shop by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. Reports from The National state that the bakery was able to reopen on January 21, in a mere a few days after the facility...
Kuwait, Bahrain confirm first case of COVID-19
Kuwait and Bahrain reported Monday their first cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Bahrain’s health ministry said a Bahraini national showed symptoms of the virus after traveling from Iran. RELATED STORY: South Korea reports 161 new cases of COVID-19 The...
OFW’s son begs father not to go back to China
A son of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) has begged his father to never go back to China after the latter underwent a 14-day quarantine and finally made it back home. The OFW’s family was elated to see their patriarch come home safely so much so that the son asked...
Filipina domestic helper in Hong Kong now cleared for COVID-19, waiting to be discharged
The Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong has confirmed that the first Filipina domestic helper who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is getting better. In a statement released by Philippine Consul General Raly Tejada, the Filipina worker is now...
RAKBANK recently enhanced its current remittance footprint in the Philippines by partnering with BDO Unibank, a full-service universal bank in the Philippines. The Bank’s RAKMoneyTransfer (RMT) services will now enable customers to make instant, frictionless, and secure money transfer services to any bank account in the Philippines through RippleNet. This RMT service is free of charge until February 29, 2020.
Peter England, RAKBANK CEO, said, “We, at RAKBANK, are committed to increasing our international remittance footprint and are delighted to enhance our RMT services into the Philippines, thanks to our partnership with BDO. This partnership aims to offer the Filipino expat community here in the UAE the ability to safely and instantly remit money back home at competitive rates with zero back-end charges and no hidden fees.”
BDO Unibank for its part says its connection to RippleNet has broadened its worldwide reach to financial institutions and clients. Through RippleNet, BDO Unibank is now connected to RAKBANK, which has become Philippine’s bridge to offering banking and financial services to the Filipino expat community in the UAE.
RippleNet’s global network of banks and financial institutions enables secure, faster, and lower-cost payments around the world. The transactions can be done using the RMT service via RAKBANK’s award winning digital banking platform. The comprehensive digital service is available 24X7 all year round.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
