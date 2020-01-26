Monday, January 27, 2020

Jan 26 20, 8:23 pm

DOH: Two patients under observation for suspected nCoV in Metro Manila

Jan 27 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) announced Monday that they are monitoring two suspected cases of novel coronavirus in Metro Manila. DOH said they are observing the condition of two patients, a 44-year-old patient located in Adventist Medical Center in Pasay City and...

HIV anti-drugs used as treatment plan for novel coronavirus in China

Jan 27 2020

China is using HIV anti-viral drugs as an ad-hoc medicine to treat patients inflicted with the deadly novel coronavirus. According to a Bloomberg report, the National Health Commission of China said a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir is being given to the...

Grammys paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Jan 27 2020

The 62nd Grammy Awards on Monday paid tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died along with his daughter and 7 others in a chopper crash. The annual music event turned into a memorial for the Black Mamba. Alicia Keys, who hosted the Grammys, made a...

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s death

Jan 27 2020

Kobe Bryant's fans trooped outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, California to pay tribute to late NBA star. Bryant and his thirteen-year-old daughter died in a chopper crash in Calabasas area, Los Angeles Times reported. Mamba's fans, as well as basketball lovers,...

Share655
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
655 Shares

UAE coronavirus-free, says health minister

by | News

Jan. 26, 20 | 8:23 pm

Photo credit: Xinhua News Agency

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention stressed that the country is free of any coronavirus cases and that all necessary precautions are being taken to protect the country from the deadly virus.

Minister of Health Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais emphasized this during a meeting of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team, which he also chaired.

As reported the Emirates News Agency WAM, concerned authorities discussed in detail the steps taken to ensure that the UAE remains free from the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 56 lives in China as of this posting.

The meeting also discussed the importance of full emergency preparedness to deal with any eventuality concerning the the disease.

The UAE has raised the level of alertness in the country in order to deal with any development proactively and effectively at the border crossings, following a close assessment of the domestic and external situation, as well as in the wake of the preventive steps taken by China.

Al Owais called on all residents to avoid spreading rumors about the novel coronavirus.

Jobs

Latest News

HIV anti-drugs used as treatment plan for novel coronavirus in China

HIV anti-drugs used as treatment plan for novel coronavirus in China

Jan 27, 2020

China is using HIV anti-viral drugs as an ad-hoc medicine to treat patients inflicted with the deadly novel coronavirus. According to a Bloomberg report, the National Health Commission of China said a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir is being given to the...

Filipino celebs, fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Filipino celebs, fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Jan 27, 2020

Filipino celebrities and basketball fans are mourning the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant was killed together with his daughter Gianna in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday morning in California. READ ALSO: NBA stars, legends mourn Kobe Bryant’s death "Such...

Grammys paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Grammys paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Jan 27, 2020

The 62nd Grammy Awards on Monday paid tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died along with his daughter and 7 others in a chopper crash. The annual music event turned into a memorial for the Black Mamba. Alicia Keys, who hosted the Grammys, made a...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
DFA tells overseas Filipino workers to stay safe amid Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak
Published On  January 26, 2020
DFA to send home 107 distressed OFWs from UAE
Published On  January 26, 2020
PH Embassy in Turkey confirms no Filipino casualties in 6.8 quake
Published On  January 26, 2020
Close