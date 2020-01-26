UAE coronavirus-free, says health minister

Photo credit: Xinhua News Agency

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention stressed that the country is free of any coronavirus cases and that all necessary precautions are being taken to protect the country from the deadly virus.

Minister of Health Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais emphasized this during a meeting of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team, which he also chaired.

As reported the Emirates News Agency WAM, concerned authorities discussed in detail the steps taken to ensure that the UAE remains free from the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 56 lives in China as of this posting.

The meeting also discussed the importance of full emergency preparedness to deal with any eventuality concerning the the disease.

The UAE has raised the level of alertness in the country in order to deal with any development proactively and effectively at the border crossings, following a close assessment of the domestic and external situation, as well as in the wake of the preventive steps taken by China.

Al Owais called on all residents to avoid spreading rumors about the novel coronavirus.