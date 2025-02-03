FEU Roosevelt showcases basketball talent at sports fest event

The basketball competitions stood out at Far Eastern University Roosevelt’s Family Day and Sports Fest on February 1 at Al Ahli Sports Club, Al Nahda, Dubai, delivering thrilling action and showcasing young talent.

Primary bracket

In the Primary bracket (Grades 1 to 3), Team 1 (Yellow) emerged victorious, with standout performances from Alyanna Niña Diaz, Lucas Timothy Jañolan, Lorenzo John Tangcalagan, and Enzo Khrisher Sarquilla.

Juniors bracket

The Juniors bracket (Grades 4 to 8) saw Team 4 (Red) claim the championship, highlighted by impressive plays from Admiral Carl, Ezekiel Cayabyab, Galvin Jorge Zarate, Charles Andre Silva, Juan Philipp Nehemiah Villanueva, Timothy James Rivas, Efrain Raphael Sajor, Aaron Jay Santos, and Jude Lawrence Placer.

They were followed by Team 1 (Yellow), featuring Yasmeen Munzar Mohammed Mahmoud, Clark Justin Victoria, Rhylee, Maverick Alegre, Craig Marcus De Castro, Jacob Iann Joseph Babatuan, Lhance Arkin Balagtas, Prinz Louie Alpuerto, and Yuan Gavin Sosa, who secured the 1st runner-up position.

Team 3 (Blue), consisting of Adam Abdelnaby, Azarel Nathan Desierto, Jacob Marcus Navarro, Zarren Roi Perez, Nash Ethan Sosa, Justin Alexander Gutlay, Glint Angel Hernandez, and Jace Lemuel Enobay, rounded out the podium as the 2nd runner-up.

Seniors bracket

In the Seniors bracket (Grades 9 to 12), Team 4 (Red) showcased their dominance, with Asher Iri Coral, James Martin De Leon, Don Nikkolo Deligente, Hugh Arkin Figueroa, Marion Dave Castillo, Julius Jay De La Cruz, Samuel Dominiq Porcuincula, and John Charity Jr. Borra leading the charge to victory.

Team 11 (Blue), which included Michaella Jielle Torres, Ethan Jacob Valdez, Marcus Dwayne Sunga, Tristan Benedict Tapiador, Clark Johann Quinones, Peter Louis Travis Radin, Romeo Nathaniel Amadora, Prince Gem, Lorrenz De Robles, and Juan Carlos Antonio Bermejo, finished as the first runner-up.

Meanwhile, Team 2 (Green), with Akio Balatayo, Brent Sebastian Bayaca, Liam Renrich Agustin, James Matthew Campos, Jherryd Giancarlo Claveria, Hans Eron Gonzales, Kyle Samuel Guevarra, and David Philip Candelaria, took home the 2nd runner-up award.

FEU Roosevelt ODL Principal Ms. Maricar D. Vinalay noted, “It’s an opportunity for our students to meet since their classes are fully online. However, because of events like this, at least once a year they come together as one family, have fun, get to know each other, and engage in physical activities.”

Ms. Carmella Jane A. Chavez, academic coordinator, expressed her joy, stating, “I was so happy to see them in person, face to face,” highlighting the significance of this gathering for students and families.

Overall, the basketball event was a true testament to the competitive spirit and community connection at FEU Roosevelt, leaving everyone excited for next year’s action.