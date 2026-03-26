Gulf ministers meet to secure supply chains amid regional tensions

Transport ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council held an extraordinary meeting to address growing risks to supply chains and ensure the continued flow of essential goods across the region.

Officials reviewed the readiness of land border crossings and discussed key measures, including activating the Green Lanes Protocol, utilising alternative ports, and securing safe transport routes to minimise disruptions.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi said the transport sector remains a “vital artery” for the movement of food, medicine, and fuel, stressing the need to maintain stability despite escalating regional challenges.

He noted that more than 35 coordination meetings have already been held since the onset of the crisis, reflecting a high level of preparedness among Gulf states.

Authorities emphasized that ensuring uninterrupted transport across land, air, and sea routes is now a strategic necessity, requiring stronger coordination and proactive measures to safeguard trade and supply chains.

Officials also expressed confidence that GCC countries can manage the situation effectively through close cooperation and unified action.