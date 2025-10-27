Filipina runner shines at 50th TCS Amsterdam Marathon

Filipino-Dutch multi-awarded athlete Rachel de Weerd continued to impress the international running community by finishing second in her category at the 50th TCS Amsterdam Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Her official marathon time of 3:04:52 has placed her among the elite finishers in the highly competitive international race.

In a social media post, she expressed gratitude to her longtime mentor, saying, “I want to thank you, Coach Henk, for the trust and for letting me believe that I can make it.”

Reflecting on her running journey, De Weerd added, “At my age, ‘di ako makapaniwala na I set my personal record at the 50K ultramarathon, without any preparation.”

De Weerd, who competed earlier this year in the Boston Marathon, has maintained an exceptional racing streak, earning podium finishes in several events leading up to Amsterdam. Her recent achievements include a silver medal in the 5,000-meter dash, a gold medal in the 3,000-meter dash at the National Championship Club, and a remarkable finish in a 50K ultra-trail race.

Balancing work, training, and family, De Weerd is also enjoying her new role as a grandmother to her five-month-old grandchild. “Ang sarap maging lola, iba ang feeling ko talaga!” she said, sharing the special joy of this new chapter.

Looking ahead, she said she plans to return to the Rome Marathon next year for the third time—an event she holds close to her heart, not just for the race itself but for the friendships and memories she has built along the way. -Alona Cochon