Filipino runners conquer the 100km delle Alpi Ultramarathon in Italy

Filipino finishers at 100km delle Alpi

A team of Filipino ultrarunners made a strong showing at the 15th edition of the 100Km delle Alpi (One Hundred Kilometers of the Alps) on Oct. 18–19, 2025, finishing among the top competitors in one of Italy’s most challenging endurance races.

The event, which covered a 100-kilometer route from Turin to Saint-Vincent, drew international participants who tested their endurance across the mountainous terrain of Piedmont and the Aosta Valley.

Leading the Filipino contingent, Genesis Cunanan and Gazelle Gonzales both topped their respective age categories. Adam Santiago, Ella Rose Esteleydes, and Rachelle Meigh Cabasa each finished second, while Maricel Prellejeraplaced third.

Other notable performances included Mark Robin Salas and Eugene Evangelista (fourth), Bren Kevin Cabasa and Mark N’Erob Manibo (fifth), Philip John Monsanto (eighth), Romeo Calantas and Roman Ver Ancog (ninth), Eustaquio Supena (eighth), Lester Ian Cultura (seventh), Jaime Ramos (eighth), and Japhet Lat (14th).

Organizers described the 100Km delle Alpi as one of Europe’s premier ultramarathon events, attracting seasoned runners from around the world. For the Filipino athletes, their performance underscored the growing presence of Filipino runners in international ultramarathon circuits and highlighted the community’s trademark resilience and determination.

The strong finish by the Filipino runners continues to raise the country’s profile in the global ultrarunning scene. -Alona Cochon

