Cebu Remains Open to Tourists Despite Earthquake — DOT Chief

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco assured travelers that Cebu remains open and safe for visitors following the recent magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the province.

Frasco said that public areas, business districts, accommodations, and tourism sites outside the affected northern towns have been declared safe for tourists. She emphasized that Cebu’s major gateways—the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and seaports—continue to operate normally, ensuring smooth travel to and from the island.

“We wish to clarify that while relief efforts continue in the northern part of Cebu, many tourist destinations in other areas, such as Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and the southern parts of the province, remain open,” Frasco told reporters.

The DOT urged visitors to coordinate with travel agencies and stay updated on official government advisories. The agency also reminded tourists to anticipate possible road closures and inspections in certain areas still under a state of calamity.

Open attractions include canyoneering in Badian, island-hopping in Moalboal, and historical sites such as the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and the Lapu-Lapu Shrine.

Frasco personally visited affected towns in northern Cebu, including Medellin and San Remigio, where she distributed ₱3,000 in financial aid to 50 displaced tourism workers.