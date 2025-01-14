Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Mall breaks visitor record with over 111 million in 2024

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 mins ago

Dubai Mall continues to impress, setting a new record with over 111 million visitors in 2024.

The announcement was made in Dubai Media Office’s official account on Twitter (formerly X).

This marks the second consecutive year that Dubai Mall has surpassed the 100 million visitor mark. The numbers have been steadily rising since it recorded 88 million visitors in 2022.

In 2023, Dubai Mall was hailed as ‘the most visited place on earth,’ logging over 105 million visitors in 2023.

Also read: Dubai Mall is the ‘most visited place on earth’, logging 105M visitors in 2023

In the first half of 2024, the mall welcomed 57 million visitors, surpassing last year’s 52 million during the same period.

Also read: Dubai Mall records 57 million visitors in first half of 2024

What makes Dubai Mall attractive?

Dubai Mall is a popular destination for citizens and residents alike because it holds one of Dubai’s most iconic destinations: the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world.

The mall also has 1,200 retail spaces and over 200 food and beverage outlets, making it a go-to destination for all shoppers.

The mall also offers a variety of attractions and activities, including the mesmerizing aquarium, a vibrant Chinatown filled with East Asian cuisine, the stunning Dubai Mall waterfalls, the iconic Dubai Fountain, and much more.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Job offer istock

DMW alerts Filipinos about fake call center jobs in Asian countries

1 hour ago
hatta mountains istock

Dubai authorities save 5 stranded hikers in Hatta mountains

2 hours ago
dead body istock

Grieving family in PH given wrong body of OFW from Kuwait

3 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 13T174021.104

Sharjah Consultative Council OKs UAE’s first draft law on corporate tax for natural resources

19 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button