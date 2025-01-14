Dubai Mall breaks visitor record with over 111 million in 2024

Dubai Mall continues to impress, setting a new record with over 111 million visitors in 2024.

The announcement was made in Dubai Media Office’s official account on Twitter (formerly X).

This marks the second consecutive year that Dubai Mall has surpassed the 100 million visitor mark. The numbers have been steadily rising since it recorded 88 million visitors in 2022.

In 2023, Dubai Mall was hailed as ‘the most visited place on earth,’ logging over 105 million visitors in 2023.

In the first half of 2024, the mall welcomed 57 million visitors, surpassing last year’s 52 million during the same period.

What makes Dubai Mall attractive?

Dubai Mall is a popular destination for citizens and residents alike because it holds one of Dubai’s most iconic destinations: the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world.

The mall also has 1,200 retail spaces and over 200 food and beverage outlets, making it a go-to destination for all shoppers.

The mall also offers a variety of attractions and activities, including the mesmerizing aquarium, a vibrant Chinatown filled with East Asian cuisine, the stunning Dubai Mall waterfalls, the iconic Dubai Fountain, and much more.