Dubai Mall is the ‘most visited place on earth’, logging 105M visitors in 2023

Courtesy: WAM

Dubai Mall has once again solidified its position as a premier shopping destination for tourists by claiming the title of the most visited place on earth, welcoming 105 million visitors in 2023.

According to a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), this year’s figures surged by over 19 percent compared to the previous year’s 88 million. The mall also revealed that a staggering 20 million people visited the mall within the first two months of 2024, indicating to be another potential record-breaking year.

Several key factors contributed to Dubai Mall’s achievement, including its extensive lineup of events, promotions, festive occasions, and international celebrations throughout 2023 and the early part of 2024. Annual events such as the Dubai Shopping Festival, the Dubai Food Festival, and the 3-Day Super Sale attracted large crowds eager to enjoy exciting offers.

Courtesy: WAM

Not only did visitor numbers soar, but Dubai Mall also witnessed significant growth in its digital footprint, boasting an Instagram following of 1.3 million. Additionally, the mall achieved an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.6, reflecting positive feedback from thousands of visitors.

“These numbers reflect Dubai Mall’s impressive status and mirrors the forward-thinking leadership and strong economy of Dubai. Our mall embodies the city’s vibrant spirit and dedication to excellence, turning the leadership’s vision into a reality. Being an integral part of Dubai’s economic fabric, we play a crucial role in the city’s success and innovation,” said Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar.

“This wide range of nationalities not only underscored the mall’s worldwide charm but also reflected the cosmopolitan culture of Dubai itself,” he added.

These remarkable figures attest to the mall’s status as a “global draw,” attracting visitors from every corner of the world.

