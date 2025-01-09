Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OWWA expands E-card application to 2 more locations; removes online process

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has expanded the availability of its e-card application to two more locations.

In addition to OFW Lounges at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), OFWs can now apply for their e-card at the DMW Central Office and the OWWA-NCR Regional Office.

In a recent update, OWWA emphasized that the online application process has been removed. Under the new process, OFWs can immediately receive their e-card once they complete the application in person.

“Dahil iba na ang proseso ng pagkuha ng ating OWWA E-CARD, wala na tayong online application. Ang proseso kasi ng ating pagkuha ng e-card ay as soon as nag-apply ka, makukuha mo rin agad,” OWWA said in a social media post.

OFWs can apply for their e-card at the following locations:

OFW Lounge, NAIA Terminals 1 and 3

Weekdays: 6 AM to 10 PM
Weekends: 8 AM to 5 PM

DMW Central Office (Blas F. Ople Building, EDSA corner Ortigas Ave., Mandaluyong)

Monday to Friday: 8 AM to 5 PM

OWWA-NCR Regional Office (139 Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Pasay City)

Monday to Friday: 8 AM to 5 PM

The application process requires filling out a form, taking a photo, and electronically signing the form.

OWWA has also announced that it is working to expand the availability of the e-card application to more regional offices and overseas locations.

