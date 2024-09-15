OWWA e-Card: Benefits and privileges for OFWs

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has announced the pilot testing of the OWWA e-Card distribution at OFW Lounges in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 1 and 3.

In addition to serving as a government-issued ID, the OWWA e-Card aims to provide active members with easier access to a range of services and benefits offered by the agency to overseas Filipino workers.

For active members who have already secured the e-Card or are planning to obtain one, here are some of its perks you should know.

Avail of discounts

With the OWWA e-card, OFWs are entitled to avail of certain discounts including a 50-percent discount on UBE Express, NAIA’s shuttle service, and a 5-percent off on Paramount Insurance, which offers insurance packages designed for OFWs.

OFWs can also look forward to exclusive discounts at selected hotels and with CS Laundry, one of OWWA’s partners in their reintegration program, which supports OFWs interested in starting their own laundry business.

How to use the e-Card?

The OWWA e-card can be used as a government ID that you can present at the Philippine Overseas Labor Office, Philippine Embassy or Consulate in your host country, especially when in need of assistance or services.

To use both locally and abroad, just present the card at any partner establishments of OWWA.

How to apply for an OWWA e-Card?

OFWs who have an active membership with OWWA may proceed to the e-card issuance area at the OFW Lounges in NAIA.

For inquiries and other concerns regarding the e-Card, you may reach out to OWWA through their hotline 134 or their email at [email protected].

Meanwhile, the agency has announced plans to expand e-Card issuance to additional locations, with the goal of increasing accessibility for OFWs.