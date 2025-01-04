OWWA urges OFWs to secure e-Card at NAIA

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are being encouraged to secure their OWWA e-Card at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) announced that the e-Card, which provides various benefits and services to OFWs, is now available at the OFW Lounges located in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3.

“Maaari kayong makakuha ng E-CARD sa OFW Lounges sa Terminal 1 at 3 simula 6 AM hanggang 10 PM,” OWWA said in a Facebook post.

Initially, the cut-off for e-Card applications was set at 5 PM, but the agency has extended the deadline until 10 PM to accommodate more applicants.

The agency also revealed plans to expand the service to other locations, ensuring greater accessibility for OFWs.

“‘Wag mag-alala dahil inaayos na namin ang lahat ng aming makakaya para maging accessible din ito sa ating regional at overseas posts,” it added.

The OWWA e-Card serves as proof of active membership and offers easy access to government programs and services tailored for OFWs.