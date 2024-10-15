Marcos thanks UAE president for aid, pardoning 143 Filipinos

President Bongbong Marcos expressed his gratitude to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during their phone conversation Monday, October 14.

In a Facebook post on October 15, Marcos shared that he spoke with the UAE President over the phone, expressing his gratitude for the UAE’s ongoing assistance to the Philippines. He specifically thanked His Highness for the humanitarian relief provided in the aftermath of recent floods and heavy rains in the Philippines, as well as for pardoning 143 Filipino nationals.

“I extended to him my heartfelt thanks for the UAE’s humanitarian aid in the wake of the recent typhoons and floods that struck the Philippines,” said Marcos.

“It is always inspiring to hear how our Filipino workers continue to excel and make a positive contribution in the UAE. I expressed my gratitude for the kindness extended to them, particularly their generous pardon of 143 Filipinos, which has brought relief to many families,” he added.

According to a WAM report, the two leaders discussed the strong cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines and explored ways to enhance their relations in economic, trade, investment, and development opportunities.

“Our nations share strong bonds, rooted in the values and aspirations of our peoples, and I look forward to strengthening this partnership in the years ahead,” Marcos said.

WAM also reported that Marcos praised the UAE’s expertise in child protection, which was shared with the Philippine National Police through the training program provided to 100 of its members.

Additionally, the Philippine president expressed his appreciation to the UAE government for assisting Filipinos in Lebanon amid the ongoing crises in the country.