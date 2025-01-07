DMW, other key stakeholders finalize implementing rules for Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers

In a significant step toward bolstering the welfare of Filipino seafarers, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in collaboration with the Maritime Industry Authority and the Maritime Industry Tripartite Council, convened to finalize the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for Republic Act No. 12021, also known as the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers.

The meeting, held at the DMW Central Office in Mandaluyong City on January 6, brought together key stakeholders from the maritime industry, including labor representatives, government officials, and management, who meticulously reviewed the IRR to ensure comprehensive coverage of the law’s critical provisions.

The Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, which is designed to safeguard the fundamental rights of Filipino seafarers to fair wages, safe working conditions, and opportunities for skills and competency development, was signed by President Bongbong Marcos on September 23, 2024.

Related story: PBBM signs Magna Carta Bill for Filipino seafarers’ rights

“This will seamlessly align with the Standards for Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping or STCW, as well as the accepted global maritime labor laws,” Marcos said during the ceremonial signing of the Magna Carta at Malacañang.

The President emphasized that the Magna Carta will establish a stronger certification process, stating, “By creating a more robust certification process, we ensure that our seafarers are not just compliant but exceptional and equipped to meet the demands of an evolving maritime industry.”

Related story: Marcos: Magna Carta of Seafarers to strengthen PH compliance with global maritime standards