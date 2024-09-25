Marcos: Magna Carta of Seafarers to strengthen PH compliance with global maritime standards

President Bongbong Marcos said the signing of the Magna Carta of Seafarers is set to enhance the Philippines’ adherence to the Standards for Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) Convention, offering significant benefits to Filipino seafarers.

“This will seamlessly align with the Standards for Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping or STCW, as well as the accepted global maritime labor laws,” Marcos said during the ceremonial signing of the Magna Carta at Malacañang.

The President emphasized that the Magna Carta will create a stronger certification process, ensuring Filipino seafarers are not only compliant with international standards but are also highly skilled and ready to meet the challenges of the rapidly changing maritime industry.

“By creating a more robust certification process, we ensure that our seafarers are not just compliant but exceptional and equipped to meet the demands of an evolving maritime industry,” Marcos said.

The Magna Carta also establishes clear protocols for addressing grievances and disputes, providing overseas Filipino seafarers with a framework to resolve issues and concerns more effectively.

The improved compliance with the STCW Convention’s requirements will focus on key areas such as the monitoring, supervision, and evaluation of training and assessment, the examination and assessment of competence, and the design and approval of programs and courses.

It will also address the availability and use of training facilities and simulators, onboard or shipboard training, and the issuance, revalidation, and registration of certifications and endorsements.

Last May, during the 108th Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Philippines received confirmation from the IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee that it has fully complied with the STCW Convention’s relevant provisions.

As a result, the Philippines remains included in the IMO White List, ensuring the continued recognition of Filipino seafarers’ qualifications globally.

The Magna Carta of Seafarers aims to protect and uphold the fundamental rights of Filipino seafarers working overseas, including their right to fair wages, safe working conditions, and access to ongoing skills and competency development.

With these new measures in place, the Philippines seeks to further cement its reputation as a leading provider of world-class maritime professionals.