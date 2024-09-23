Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PBBM signs Magna Carta Bill for Filipino seafarers’ rights

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino21 seconds ago

Courtesy: Screengrab from RTVM

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed the Magna Carta bill that protects the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers in Malacañan Palace.

The Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, also known as Senate Bill No. 2221 and House Bill No. 7325. The law entails the rights of seafarers, such as their right to just terms and conditions of work, educational advancement and training, right against discrimination, right to information, and more.

The law also includes empowering women seafarers. In Section 19, the law protects women seafarers against discrimination, whether it’s about their payment, promotion, training, or scholarship opportunities.

Moreover, manning agencies, shipowners, and maritime training institutions should have policies and regulations that promote women’s rights to equal training and opportunities. They should also be protected from harassment, discrimination, and bullying.

In the bill’s Section 29, the law covers a Filipino seafarer’s work and rest hours. According to the law, “a seafarer’s normal work hours shall be eight hours a day with one rest day per week. If the seafarer is required to work beyond eight hours, the maximum hours of work shall not exceed 14 hours in any 24 hours
and 72 hours in any seven days.”

Moreover, the minimum hours of rest for every Filipino seafarer should be at least 10 hours in a 24-hour period.

“Just like an ordinary employee in a company, it is only proper that the rights of a seafarer are clearly and strictly implemented, be it a captain or a deckhand. After all, the problems encountered by our seafarers are more serious as their lives are oftentimes at risk. That is why this law is very important to ensure that they have enough protection,” Senate President Francis Escudero said.

After signing the bill, President Marcos said: “It is not just a tribute to our seafarers’ sacrifices — not just now, but over the many, many decades when they established themselves as the first overseas Filipino workers, before the term ‘OFW’ had even been coined.”

“It is a tribute to their sacrifices but not only a tribute to their sacrifices but a call to weave together a future that they can be proud of — one where their voices are heard, their rights are upheld, and their families feel the support of a nation that understands the weight of their duty,” he added.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino21 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

marcos sona

Marcos did not go to Singapore for 2024 F1 Grand Prix, Malacañang says

18 hours ago
SRTA

Sharjah RTA launches first phase of electric bus service

19 hours ago
Billy Crawford

Billy Crawford mourns passing of father Jack: You’ll always be in my heart

21 hours ago
TFT

Top Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East 2024 revealed

23 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button