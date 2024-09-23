PBBM signs Magna Carta Bill for Filipino seafarers’ rights

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed the Magna Carta bill that protects the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers in Malacañan Palace.

The Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, also known as Senate Bill No. 2221 and House Bill No. 7325. The law entails the rights of seafarers, such as their right to just terms and conditions of work, educational advancement and training, right against discrimination, right to information, and more.

The law also includes empowering women seafarers. In Section 19, the law protects women seafarers against discrimination, whether it’s about their payment, promotion, training, or scholarship opportunities.

Moreover, manning agencies, shipowners, and maritime training institutions should have policies and regulations that promote women’s rights to equal training and opportunities. They should also be protected from harassment, discrimination, and bullying.

In the bill’s Section 29, the law covers a Filipino seafarer’s work and rest hours. According to the law, “a seafarer’s normal work hours shall be eight hours a day with one rest day per week. If the seafarer is required to work beyond eight hours, the maximum hours of work shall not exceed 14 hours in any 24 hours

and 72 hours in any seven days.”

Moreover, the minimum hours of rest for every Filipino seafarer should be at least 10 hours in a 24-hour period.

“Just like an ordinary employee in a company, it is only proper that the rights of a seafarer are clearly and strictly implemented, be it a captain or a deckhand. After all, the problems encountered by our seafarers are more serious as their lives are oftentimes at risk. That is why this law is very important to ensure that they have enough protection,” Senate President Francis Escudero said.

After signing the bill, President Marcos said: “It is not just a tribute to our seafarers’ sacrifices — not just now, but over the many, many decades when they established themselves as the first overseas Filipino workers, before the term ‘OFW’ had even been coined.”

“It is a tribute to their sacrifices but not only a tribute to their sacrifices but a call to weave together a future that they can be proud of — one where their voices are heard, their rights are upheld, and their families feel the support of a nation that understands the weight of their duty,” he added.