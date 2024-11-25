Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Marcos travels to UAE for one-day working visit

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado1 hour ago

File photo

President Bongbong Marcos left for the UAE Monday night for a one-day official working visit.

According to Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cesar Chavez, Marcos’ flight departed at 9:11 pm Philippine time. The president is expected to arrive in the UAE around 2am Tuesday local time.

Marcos will meet with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, with hopes that their productive dialogues will result in agreements to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

A few Cabinet members, including Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga, National Commission on Culture and the Arts chair Victorino Manalo, and Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Charles Jose, will accompany the president.

Former Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. will also be part of the President’s lean delegation as “he has close ties with UAE Royal Family,” the Palace said.

“While the President’s visit will be short, the goodwill and opportunities it will create will be substantial, resulting in stronger Philippine-UAE relations,” the PCO stated earlier.

 

Related stories: Marcos to visit Abu Dhabi, meet with UAE president on Nov. 26

Marcos names 3 officials as government ‘caretakers’ during UAE trip

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado1 hour ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

Marian Rivera

Marian Rivera receives Best Actress at Rising Filipino Awards 2024

7 hours ago
4xg094xq1k81h7kpn

Middle East’s first floating smart police station set to operate in 2026

9 hours ago
DMW

DMW briefs OFWs heading to Kuwait on laws, safety guidelines

10 hours ago
videocapture20241125 134135

GSIS chief eyes harnessing ASEAN FTA

10 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button