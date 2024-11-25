Marcos travels to UAE for one-day working visit

President Bongbong Marcos left for the UAE Monday night for a one-day official working visit.

According to Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cesar Chavez, Marcos’ flight departed at 9:11 pm Philippine time. The president is expected to arrive in the UAE around 2am Tuesday local time.

Marcos will meet with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, with hopes that their productive dialogues will result in agreements to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

A few Cabinet members, including Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga, National Commission on Culture and the Arts chair Victorino Manalo, and Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Charles Jose, will accompany the president.

Former Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. will also be part of the President’s lean delegation as “he has close ties with UAE Royal Family,” the Palace said.

“While the President’s visit will be short, the goodwill and opportunities it will create will be substantial, resulting in stronger Philippine-UAE relations,” the PCO stated earlier.

