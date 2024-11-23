Marcos to visit Abu Dhabi, meet with UAE president on Nov. 26

President Bongbong Marcos is set to embark on a one-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, November 26, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) has announced.

During his visit, Marcos will meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi on the afternoon of that day.

The PCO said that Marcos’ trip, although brief, is expected to create significant goodwill and opportunities, ultimately strengthening Philippine-UAE relations.

“It is expected that these productive dialogues will lead to agreements that will deepen the ties between the two countries, forging areas of cooperation that mutually harness their shared values and common interests,” the PCO statement, released on Saturday, November 23, read.

Marcos will also convey the gratitude of the Philippine government to the UAE leaders for tapping Filipino talent and “allowing it to flourish in an environment that fosters kindness, respect, and tolerance.”

“The President begs the understanding of our kababayans in the UAE, who have hoped for time with him, as he has decided to immediately fly back to Manila to resume his personal supervision and inspection of the relief and reconstruction activities in communities devastated by six successive typhoons,” the PCO said, adding that only a small number of people will be traveling with the chief executive.

In November of last year, Marcos was forced to cancel his planned trip to Dubai for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) due to an ongoing hostage crisis involving Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea.