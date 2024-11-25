Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos names 3 officials as government ‘caretakers’ during UAE trip

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin25 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has designated three government officials to serve as “caretakers” of the country during his working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week.

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cesar Chavez announced that Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III will be part of the “caretaker committee” during the President’s foreign trip.

Marcos is set to meet UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his one-day visit on November 26, which aims to strengthen bilateral ties. The trip has been kept brief to allow the President to return immediately and oversee relief and reconstruction efforts in typhoon-hit areas.

Previously, Vice President Sara Duterte took on the role during the President’s foreign engagements. However, this is not the first instance, as President Marcos also opted not to designate Vice President Duterte as the country’s caretaker during his trip to Laos for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summits.

The announcement came days after Duterte’s alleged assassination threats against the first couple, which forced Malacañang to heighten security measures for the Marcos family.

