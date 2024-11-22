MoHRE confirms two-day holiday for private sector on UAE National Day

The last public holiday in the UAE for this year has been announced, and private sector employees will be getting a four-day weekend.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed that December 2 and 3, 2024, Monday and Tuesday, will be an official paid holiday to mark the 53rd National Day, now known as “Eid Al Etihad.”

This means that workers will be getting a four-day break when combined with the weekends.

“[MoHRE] has announced that 2 and 3 December 2024 will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE in celebration of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad,” the ministry announced on Facebook.

“On this occasion, MoHRE extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to the UAE’s wise leadership, its citizens, and all residents across the nation,” it added.

The announcement follows the declaration of the UAE National Day holiday for the public sector, which falls on the same dates.

The Eid Al Etihad is observed annually to commemorate the historic unification of the seven emirates on December 2, 1971.