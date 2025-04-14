Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Airport remains 2nd busiest worldwide in 2024 for international travel

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino26 mins ago

Dubai International Airport has retained its spot as the world’s second busiest airport for international passengers in 2024, based on new data from Airports Council International (ACI) World.

The airport ranked just behind Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The global number of airline passengers reached nearly 9.5 billion last year, which is a 9% jump from 2023 and about 3.8% higher than the numbers seen before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

Airports in the top 10 list, including Dubai, made up around 855 million of these passengers, about 9% of the total global count. This marks a solid recovery from 2019, when the same airports handled about 789 million passengers.

Meanwhile, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport landed third on the list, trailing closely behind Dubai. These rankings are based on the number of travelers passing through each airport.

Aside from passenger traffic, ACI reported that air cargo shipments also increased in 2024 by 8.4% from the previous year, reaching over 124 million metric tonnes worldwide.

“Amid global challenges, the resilience of the world’s busiest airports shines. These hubs are vital arteries of trade, commerce, and connectivity,” said ACI World Director-General Justin Erbacci.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino26 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Benhur Abalos 1

‘Nakakainis’: OEC, Contract Verification process should not burden OFWs— Benhur Abalos

1 min ago
Tangere Acquisition Apps Inc. president and CEO Martin Xavier Penaflor

Latest top senatorial bets for 2025 – Research firm Tangere reveals

1 hour ago
2

Philippine Business Council hosts financial literacy session for members in Dubai

3 hours ago
Billy Crawford left and Coleen Garcia right

Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia expecting second child: ‘Round 2, let’s go!’

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button