UAE National Day celebrations now officially called Eid Al Etihad

The UAE’s National Day, celebrated annually on December 2, will now be officially called Eid Al Etihad.

The term “etihad,” meaning “union,” reflects the spirit of unity and national pride that defines the celebration, commemorating the historic unification of the seven emirates on December 2, 1971.

“This year, we invite everyone who calls the UAE home, to commemorate the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, and unite to celebrate our collective journey towards a brighter future, honoring the pioneers of today and inspiring the visionaries of tomorrow,” the organizers said.

To mark the occasion, various activities and events will be held across all seven emirates.

Citizens and residents can look forward to a long weekend this National Day, as it falls on Monday and Tuesday, creating a four-day break when combined with the weekend.

Marking December 2-3, National Day is the final public holiday of 2024, offering a festive close to the year.

