Latest top senatorial bets for 2025 – Research firm Tangere reveals

Tangere Acquisition Apps, Inc. president and CEO Martin Xavier Peñaflor. Photo Courtesy: Benedicto Briones via Philippine News Agency

Ben Tulfo, Bong Go, and Erwin Tulfo topped the latest nationwide senatorial survey conducted by the research firm Tangere from April 7 to 9, 2025.

The survey included 2,400 respondents aged 18 years and above from different parts of the country.

Tangere Acquisition Apps, Inc. president and CEO Martin Xavier Peñaflor discussed the results during a press conference held in Quezon City. He confirmed that Ben Tulfo (55.71%), Bong Go (55.17%), and Erwin Tulfo (54.42%) led the list of preferred Senate candidates.

Rounding out the top 12 were Bong Revilla (47.13%), Vicente Sotto III (45.21%), Pia Cayetano (39.17%), Benhur Abalos (38.08%), Lito Lapid (37.92%), Ronald Dela Rosa (37.42%), Panfilo Lacson (37.29%), Manny Pacquiao (34.25%), and Francis Tolentino (32.96%). The survey results provide a snapshot of voter preferences ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

The non-commissioned survey was conducted using a mobile-based respondent application, meaning participants submitted their answers through an app. It used a method called Stratified Random Sampling to ensure balanced representation.

Respondents were distributed as follows: 12% from NCR, 23% from Northern Luzon, 22% from Southern Luzon, 20% from Visayas, and 23% from Mindanao. The survey had a margin of error of ±1.96% at a 95% confidence level.

Tangere regularly conducts public opinion polls to reflect the views of Filipinos on political and social issues, especially during election season.

