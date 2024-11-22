UAE National Day holiday for public sector announced

Public sector employees in the UAE can look forward to a long weekend as the government officially announced the holiday for the 53rd UAE National Day.

The two-day holiday will take place on Monday and Tuesday, December 2 and 3, 2024, in observance of the “Eid Al Etihad” celebrations, as confirmed by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

Regular working hours at the ministries and federal entities will resume on December 4, Wednesday, the UAE government announced in a social media post.

With the holiday combined with the weekend, public sector employees will enjoy a four-day break.

The holidays for the private sector are expected to fall on the same dates but await official confirmation.

The UAE National Day is the last public holiday in the country.