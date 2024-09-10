Dubai airport passengers receive special passport stamp, NOL cards for Metro’s 15th anniversary

The Dubai Metro is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a special surprise for passengers arriving at Dubai airports!

Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers were greeted with a unique stamp on their passports that read, “Dubai Metro, 15 years on track.”

In addition, 10,000 limited-edition NOL cards featuring a unique design in collaboration with LEGO Middle East have been distributed to passengers for free, offering them convenient access to public transportation throughout the city.

“This reflects the emirate’s commitment to developing a modern and sustainable public transport network,” General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai said in a Facebook post.

The Roads and Transport Authority earlier announced its exciting activities for the metro’s anniversary, including the release of limited-edition post stamps and free metro-shaped ice creams on certain stations.

The Dubai Metro, which celebrates its 15th anniversary on September 9, also marks its role in transforming urban transit since its launch in 2009, having served about 2.4 billion passengers.

