Dubai Metro marks 15th anniversary, serving 2.4 billion passengers

As the Dubai Metro celebrates its 15th anniversary on September 9, it also marks its role in transforming urban transit since its launch in 2009, having served about 2.4 billion passengers.

Over the years, it has served 2.4 billion passengers, maintaining a punctuality rate of 99.7% and covering 26.8 million kilometers across 4.3 million journeys.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of the RTA, emphasized that the Dubai Metro is a visionary project initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create world-class public transport infrastructure, meeting the city’s growing population and urban development needs.

“The metro has also contributed to environmental conservation, reduced the financial impact of traffic congestion, decreased the demand for private vehicle use, and encouraged a shift towards public transport,” he added.

Since its launch in 2009, the metro network has expanded from 52 to 90 kilometers, increased stations from 10 to 53, and now serves up to 767,000 daily passengers with 129 operating trains, while also creating job opportunities for Emirati nationals and contributing to Dubai’s global Competitiveness and sustainability goals, Al Tayer added.