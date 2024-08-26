Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

Dubai Metro to mark 15th year anniversary: Here’s what to expect

Jennibeth Reforsado

Courtesy: RTA

Brace yourselves for fun and surprises as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has organized an exciting lineup of entertainment and marketing activities for Dubai Metro’s 15th anniversary this coming September.

With the theme “15 Years on Track,” RTA is poised to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro, which had its maiden driverless journey on September 9, 2009 (read: 09/09/09). As Dubai’s icon of public transportation, this year’s celebration is sure to highlight the achievements and the impact the Dubai Metro has over the past 15 years.

What can you look forward to from the Dubai Metro in the coming days? Check them out below:

  • The Special Edition nol Card showcasing a unique design developed in partnership with LEGO Middle East.
  • A “Metro Babies” celebration to be hosted by Legoland Dubai. This is an event for children born on September 9 (from 2009 to 2023). Interested? Register on RTA website.
  • Limited-edition post stamps from Emirates Post
  • Metro-related souvenirs by Al Jaber Gallery
  • Limited-edition Metro-shaped ice creams from Igloo. Each of the 5,000 ice creams has a special stick code for a chance to win one of 5,000 nol Terhaal discount cards.
  • Musical performances by Emirati and international musicians at Metro stations, which are also a part of Brand Dubai’s “4th Dubai Metro Music Festival” from September 21 to 27.

“On this occasion, RTA extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to all partners and sponsors, as well as to everyone who will contribute to and participate in making the 15th-anniversary celebration of Dubai Metro a success,” RTA said.

