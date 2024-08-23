‘Wala akong kaibigan na pekeng Pil’: Risa Hontiveros denies ties with Alice Guo

Senator Risa Hontiveros denied being friends with ex-Mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, Alice Guo.

This comes after she rejected the authenticity of edited photos of herself and Alice Guo that have been circulating online.

“Wala akong kaibigan na pekeng Pil,” the senator wrote on x (formerly Twitter). “Mag-ingat po sa mga edited photos online na magkasama kami diumano at magkaibigan daw kami. THIS IS FAKE.”

“Also calling on [Facebook], Twitter, YouTube, & Tiktok to moderate AI content,” the senator added.

“We will get to the bottom of who is circulating this,” she concluded her post.

Meanwhile, the individual who shared AI-generated photos of Hontiveros and Guo together has issued an apology to Hontiveros on X.

“To Sen. @risahontiveros,” he said, tagging Hontiveros’s X account. “I want to apologize for sharing AI photos with you, A. Guo. I already took down my tweet and promised to do my due diligence when it comes to posting on my X account.”

“I hate you. I don’t like you. But still, I want to apologize for my mistake. Thank you,” he concluded.

As the head of the Senate Committee on Women and Children, Hontiveros has probed issues related to the Philippine Offshore Gaming (POGO) industry and has interrogated Guo at several public hearings.

Hontiveros was the first one to bring up information about Guo escaping the Philippines and seeking shelter abroad.

Meanwhile, Guo’s two companions—her sister Sheila and POGO incorporator Cassandra Li Ong—has returned to the Philippines after authorities detained them in Riau, Indonesia. The ex-mayor was also reported to be accompanying them but managed to escape.

Due to the Senate probe, many irregularities have been uncovered about Alice Guo, including her alleged use of a fake Filipino identity to become a politician in the country as well as being involved in operating a POGO hub in Bamban, which was linked to human trafficking and illegal online gambling.