Alice Guo’s companions back in PH after detention in Indonesia

The two companions of ex-Mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, Alice Guo, are now back in the Philippines after they were detained in Indonesia.

According to dzBB’s Nimfa Ravelo, Cassandra Li Ong, the authorized representative of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) that was raided in Porac, Pampanga, and Sheila Guo, the ex-Mayor’s sister, landed on NAIA at 5:03 PM (PH time).

The two companions of the ex-mayor will be taken into custody by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to be debriefed while the Bureau of Immigration (BI) will conduct inquest proceedings on Sheila’s immigration charges.

Afterward, the NBI will work closely with the Senate and House regarding the arrest orders they issued.

The Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms is now coordinating with the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to serve arrest orders against Guo’s sister, who was among those the Senate ordered detained in July.

Meanwhile, Cassandra faces a contempt order after failing to attend the investigation on POGO-related crimes. The House of Representatives has already issued an order to take custody of Cassandra.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, who is leading the investigation, said that she is looking forward to Cassandra and Sheila’s attendance at the hearing.

“Inaasahan ko rin ang pagdalo ni Cassandra Li Ong at Sheila Guo sa ating hearing sa Martes. Mananagot sila sa pag-iwas nila sa Senado,” Hontiveros said.