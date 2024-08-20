Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Hontiveros urges DFA to revoke Alice Guo’s passport

Senator Risa Hontiveros has called for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel the Philippine passport of Alice Guo, the former Mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, who has recently been confirmed to have left the country.

In a statement, Hontiveros criticized Guo, asserting that her use of a Philippine passport to evade authorities is unacceptable.

“This individual, who fraudulently claims to be Filipino, should not be allowed to use a Philippine passport. It must be canceled immediately,” Hontiveros said.

The call follows revelations from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) that Guo entered Malaysia on July 18 and subsequently traveled to Singapore on July 21.

The Bureau of Immigration has confirmed that Guo then moved on to Indonesia.

Hontiveros expressed frustration over the apparent lack of interagency coordination, stating, “The failure to act on her fraudulent claims and the lack of coordination between agencies only highlights systemic issues. We must ensure no officials are complicit in her escape.”

She emphasized that canceling Guo’s passport would help in tracking her movements and prevent further misuse.

