CCTV footage of Sandro Muhlach before and after alleged harassment released by NBI

CCTV footage showing Sandro Muhlach before and after the alleged sexual harassment by two GMA Network independent contractors has been released by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

According to a 24 Oras report, the footage from July 21 shows Muhlach leaving his room at 4:39 AM and crossing the street to reach the hotel where Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz, the two alleged suspects in the young actor’s filed rape case, were staying.

In Nones and Cruz’s hotel, Muhlach was seen going up the elevator at 4:48 AM and entering the room of his two alleged suspects.

According to the NBI, Muhlach’s actions and behavior before he went to the room of the two suspects were relaxed.

“Noong papunta siya doon sa hotel na nakacheck-in ang dalawang subjects, normal at relaxed ang movement ni Sandro,” said Sra Zulikha Marie Conales, the agent-on-case.

At 5:24 AM, a hotel attendant was seen exiting the room after serving drinks to the guests.

At 6:46 AM, Muhlach left the room and returned to his own hotel room, but his movements were quite different compared to when he first entered Nones and Cruz’s room.

When Muhlach got to his hotel, he sat down near a wall in front of the elevator, waiting for his friends to pick him up.

“After noong nangyari ‘yung insidente ng pangmomolestya, makikitang nagbago ‘yung kanyang kilos,” Conales said. “Siya ay mabilis nang maglakad, balisa, at parang distressed and very anxious,” she added.

The NBI said that the CCTV footage was “corroborative” to the findings of the agency’s Behavioral Science Division, which stated that the young actor experienced a “traumatic event.”

“This is very consistent sa finding ng bureau na mayroong traumatic event na nangyari doon sa hotel kung saan naka check-in ‘yung dalawang subjects na nirereklamo ni Sandro,” Conales said.

In a previous interview, Muhlach’s lawyer, Atty. Czarina Raz, said they have strong evidence. “The evidence is strong. We have the evidence that we need. We will get the justice Sandro deserves,” Raz said.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the two suspects said they haven’t seen the videos.