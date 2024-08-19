Sandro Muhlach files rape charges vs. Jojo Nones, Richard Cruz

Actor Sandro Muhlach, 23, filed rape charges of sexual assault against two independent contractors of GMA, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz.

The complaint was filed on August 19 before the Department of Justice (DOJ). Sandro was accompanied by his father, former child actor Niño Muhlach.

According to a GMA News report, Sandro’s legal counsel said they felt confident with their complaint. “The evidence is strong. We have the evidence that we need. We will get the justice that Sandro deserves,” she said.

Sandro recounts the details

Sandro, who virtually appeared at the 4th hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, recounted the incident before Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada. Both Nones and Cruz were present at the hearing.

According to Sandro, he received a text from Nones at 3:59 AM asking if he had already gone home after the GMA Gala Night, to which Nones confirmed.

Sandro read their exchange of text messages. During their conversation through text, Nones said that he would cast the young actor in a project soon. The chat then shifted to drinking alcohol, with Nones saying they could order more in the hotel room. When Sandro learned that Nones was alone in the hotel room, the 23-year-old actor stopped replying.

“Hindi na po ako nag-reply kasi ang awkward kapag kaming dalawa lang sa kwarto,” he said. “Hindi naman ako nag-iisip ng masama sa kanya kasi tine-treat ko po siya as a boss.”

After a while, Nones texted Sandro again at 4:37 AM, telling him that he was accompanied by “drama peeps,” and that they were “wrapping up in a bit.” By this, Sandro said he wanted to join them and bond with the drama team.

However, upon arriving at the room, Sandro saw Cruz, drunk on the bed, and Nones was there, offering him wine.

Estrada asked for more details but Sandro and his legal counsel said that their camp cannot give further details as copies of the complaint have not reached Nones and Cruz’s team yet.

Meanwhile, Nones denied all the allegations, saying that they only talked in the room and did not do anything unacceptable to the young actor.

“Wala po kaming ginawa. Pinag-usapan lang ang gala, events na nangyari nung gala night, after-parties. We were just drinking and socializing,” he said. He also denied that they made Sandro sniff drugs before sexually assaulting the actor and providing financial assistance to a charitable institution of Niño’s choice.

Nones also asked not to be judged prematurely, noting that neither he nor Cruz has been convicted in the case. “Your honor with all, due respect please don’t judge us di pa po kami convicted sa case. The case has just been filed. We are not lying, we are also just defending our side. It is our constitutional right to defend our rights. We’re not being disrespectful at all, were not lying,” Nones said.

Estrada acknowledged having information but chose not to provide details, stating that the information was not suitable for public release.

Due to Nones’s response, Estrade issued a contempt citation, which was approved by Senator Robin Padilla, the panel’s chairman. A contempt citation can lead to fines and/or jail time, and the person cited is typically released after agreeing to comply with the court’s orders. Typically, a contempt citation is issued if the witness “disobeys any order of the Committee or refuses to be sworn or to testify or to answer a proper question by the Committee or any of its members, or testifying, testifies falsely or evasively.”

“Maliwanag na maliwanag na sinabi ni Sandro may drugs na involved. May sexual harassment na involved. Hindi nga lang sexual harassment eh, assault. Pinagsamantalahan niyo ‘yung bata, pinag-take niyo ng drugs ‘tsaka niyo pinagsamantalahan,” Estrada said.

Estrada said that they would only release Nones from Senate custody once he tells the whole truth about the allegations.

Meanwhile, Niño said that they are looking forward to getting justice for his son.

“Parang nakaluwang-luwang na sa dibdib dahil umabot na tayo sa araw na ito. Ang bigat kasi nakikita mo ‘yung anak mo araw-araw na nag-susuffer. Hindi makakain, hindi makatulog,” he said.