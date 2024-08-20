Paano siya naka-Alice?: Netizens’ funny reactions on Alice Guo leaving the Philippines

Suspended Bamban, Tarlac, mayor Alice Guo is making headlines once again after it was revealed that she had already left the Philippines despite facing several complaints.

As the government investigates her movements, netizens are also questioning how Guo, with alleged ties to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), managed to leave, sparking humorous takes online.

Where did Alice Guo?

Social media users all have the same questions on their mind: Where did Alice Guo? Paano siya naka-Alice?

This wordplay has been trending across social media as netizens seek an explanation for how the suspended mayor was able to pass through immigration.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, Guo, also known as Guo Huaping, may have illegally left the country and allegedly traveled to Malaysia and Singapore on July 27. A month after departing the Philippines, Guo is now reported to be in Indonesia.

“Alice Guo has arrived at Shenzhen Sorting Center,” a commenter said.

Hindi na hiningan ng yearbook

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno also had to speak out about the issue, saying Guo was lucky she was not required to bring a yearbook and graduation picture.

“Buti pa ang isang Alice Guo, hindi hiningan ng yearbook at grad pic ng Bureau of Immigration (BI),” Diokno wrote on X.

This humorous remark originated from a previous incident where an immigration officer requested a passenger to show her yearbook and had to endure a lengthy interview, causing her to miss her flight.

Buti pa ang isang Alice Guo, hindi hiningan ng yearbook at grad pic ng Bureau of Immigration 😣 — Chel Diokno (@ChelDiokno) August 19, 2024

Namamasyal na!

Social media personality Xian Gaza also poked fun at the embattled mayor, saying this was overshadowed by the issue surrounding the two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and his family.

“Habang busy tayo kay Carlos, Angelica at Chloe, si Mayor Alice namamasyal na pala,” Gaza wrote on Facebook.

While the situation has sparked humor, the incident highlights a critical issue.

Although Guo’s name is included in the Department of Justice’s immigration lookout bulletin, no records have been reported about her departure, the BI said.

Senator Risa Hontiveros has called for the Department of Foreign Affairs to cancel Guo’s Philippine passport to track her movements and prevent further misuse.

