BI suspects Alice Guo “illegally” left PH

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco has raised concerns that suspended Bamban Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo may have left the Philippines illegally.

According to Tansingco, Guo, also known as Guo Huaping, allegedly traveled to Malaysia and then to Singapore on July 21 with Shiela Leal Guo and Wesley Leal Guo.

Tansingco noted that despite Guo’s name being listed in the Department of Justice’s immigration lookout bulletin (ILBO), her departure is not recorded in the BI’s system.

The BI’s records indicate no formal exit, and no related reports have been received from other agencies monitoring maritime or aviation borders.

Tansingco also mentioned that Guo’s travel documents could be canceled to expedite her potential extradition.

