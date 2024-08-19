World Humanitarian Day: UAE’s continued support for the Philippines

From disaster relief to development projects, the UAE has consistently extended humanitarian support to the Philippines, especially during times of crisis.

As nations around the globe celebrate World Humanitarian Day, we also look into the assistance the UAE has provided the Philippines, reflecting their strengthened partnership and appreciation for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

In times of natural calamities, the UAE is among the first countries to offer aid to Filipino victims through the Emirates Red Crescent.

Just last month when Typhoon Carina hit the Philippines, the UAE sent 80 tons of relief aid to assist those affected by landslides and floods, following the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In addition, the UAE donated USD100,000 in relief aid to flood victims in Mindanao in February.

After Typhoon Yolanda struck Samar in 2013, the UAE allocated USD 10 million to rebuild 18 schools, provide health equipment, and construct a new mosque.

The UAE also supported the Philippines’ COVID-19 response in 2021 and 2022, after donating 50 RT-PCR machines, 100,000 vaccine doses, and other medical supplies.

Various charity programs offering food, clothing, healthcare, Hajj, water systems, electricity infrastructure, and educational services have also been conducted. This includes the Noor Dubai Foundation’s free cataract surgical caravans held twice between November 2023 to February 2024, and food and clothes allocations during Ramadan, Eid’ul Fittr and Eid’ul Adha, sponsored by the Emirates Red Crescent and Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

In June 2023, the UAE was the first to provide aid to Mayon Volcano eruption victims, donating 51 tons of food supplies to evacuees in Albay Province.

Aside from these humanitarian aid for the Philippines, the UAE is also extending help to various countries, including victims of wars and disputes, topping the list of largest donors of international aid worldwide.

