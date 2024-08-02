Under directives of UAE President, UAE dispatches aid plane to Philippines in response to Typhoon Carina

Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and as part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian efforts to support all countries during times of need, the UAE has dispatched a plane carrying relief aid to the Philippines in response to landslides and floods caused by Typhoon Carina, which resulted in loss of life and severe damage to property.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that these endeavours reflect the UAE leadership’s commitment to provide urgent humanitarian support worldwide. She said, “The directives of His Highness the UAE President to dispatch aid to the Philippines demonstrate the dedication of the UAE to the values of solidarity and partnership, as well as its continuous commitment to extending a helping hand to provide humanitarian aid during crises and natural disasters. The aid is part of the UAE’s response to rescue efforts, aiming to enhance international cooperation to address disasters, stand in solidarity with those affected, and provide assistance.”

Al Hashimy added, “The people of the UAE stand in solidarity with the people of the Philippines in confronting the repercussions of the typhoon. This reflects the country’s support and appreciation for the Filipino community living in the UAE, who contribute to the development, and growth of the country.”

She also emphasised the historic and deep-rooted bilateral ties between the UAE and the Philippines, and affirmed that the support provided by the UAE to confront the impact of this disaster affirms the depth of these ties.

Furthermore, Al Hashimy conveyed her confidence in the capabilities of the Philippines’ government and people to effectively address and mitigate the typhoon and its effects swiftly.

The UAE relief efforts aim to provide urgent aid to address the repercussions of the natural disaster, which led to several deaths, and the displacement of thousands of people, who are currently residing in temporary evacuation centres.

The arrival of aid is in response to the typhoon that hit the capital Manila, and a number of regions, including Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon, and Bangsamoro. The shipment included food supplies, shelter materials, and medical equipment.

Story from Emirates News Agency (WAM).