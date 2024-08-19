Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE celebrates World Humanitarian Day; remains committed in providing assistance globally

As the UAE celebrates World Humanitarian Day, its leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting international humanitarian efforts and improving the quality of life of vulnerable communities.

In a social media post, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, shared a video showing the UAE’s journey in providing humanitarian assistance globally over the years.

HH Sheikh Mohammed said they would continue these efforts established by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers.

Meanwhile, HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, lauded the efforts of the humanitarian workers on the front lines.

“With the firm approach of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the great interest and unlimited support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we celebrate the remarkable humanitarian contributions made by the UAE, and review its steadfast commitment to humanitarian work at regional and international levels. We also commend the inspiring efforts made by humanitarian workers in spreading hope among societies suffering from crises,” HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed said.

Ongoing support in Sudan

Among the humanitarian aid provided by the UAE is assistance to the Sudanese people in an effort to stop the famine and address food insecurity.

Since 2014, the UAE has provided over USD 3.5 billion in relief to Sudan and around USD230 million since the conflict broke out in 2023.

The UAE has also established two field hospitals in Chad to offer medical care to Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries. The Amdjarass Field Hospital has treated over 24,000 patients, while the Abeche Field Hospital has attended to more than 21,000 cases.

In addition, 159 relief flights delivering 10,000 tonnes of food, medical, and relief supplies have been provided.

During the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries in April, the UAE also pledged USD100 million to UN humanitarian organizations in Sudan and to support refugees in neighboring countries.

Assistance for the Philippines

As part of its ongoing efforts to support countries in need, the UAE also provided relief assistance to the Philippines during Typhoon Karina.

Under the orders of President HH Sheikh Mohamed, an aid plane was dispatched to assist victims of landslides and floods.

The World Humanitarian Day is a UN-led advocacy observed every August 19, aiming to raise awareness about global humanitarian needs and advocate for the protection of humanitarian workers.

