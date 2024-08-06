PH leads Southeast Asia in Paris Olympics

As of now, the 2024 Paris Olympics has seen the Philippines take the lead among Southeast Asian countries with two gold medals. The current medal count places the Philippines at rank 22, with Thailand at 54, Malaysia at 62, and Indonesia at 66.

Carlos Yulo’s exceptional performance in the floor exercise and vault in the men’s artistic gymnastics has significantly contributed to this success, earning the Philippines two gold medals. Meanwhile, Thailand won 1 silver medal in badminton, while Malaysia and Indonesia won 2 and 1 bronze medals, respectively.

However, that’s not all the medals the Philippines will be taking home, as Filipino boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas are still in the running for medals, with at least a sure bronze.

