Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

Carlos Yulo wins second gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024, makes history for the Philippines

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino26 seconds ago

Not just once—but twice! Filipino athlete Carlos Yulo bags his second gold medal for the Philippines!

As the only male athlete from the Philippines to win an Olympic medal, Yulo brings the country’s gold medal tally to two.

Yulo won his first historic gold medal on the floor exercise. The next day, he brought home a second gold medal on the vault (15.116) of the Paris Olympics 2024, defeating Armenia’s Artur Davtyan (14.966) and Great Britain’s Harry Hepworth (14.949).

The performance of Filipino gymnast amazed the world, scoring 15.433 in his first vault, one of only two routines with a 6.000 difficulty. He then secured a solid 14.800 in his second vault, achieving a 15.116 and advancing ahead of his competitors.

The last four opponents, on the other hand, failed to move Yulo from his post.

Meanwhile, two boxers, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, have already secured bronze medals for the country.

This year’s Olympics surpasses the country’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics, where the Filipino athletes won one gold, two silvers, and one bronze.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino26 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Hidilyn Yulo

PH first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz on Carlos Yulo’s win: Proud ako sa iyo

7 hours ago
Traffic

Dubai Police records 94 traffic accidents in six months

7 hours ago
Yulo 2

Marcos congratulates Carlos Yulo for bagging gold in Paris Olympics

9 hours ago
Accident

Anti-Kamote Driver Bill filed to protect responsible drivers from detention in road accidents

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button