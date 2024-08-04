Carlos Yulo wins second gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024, makes history for the Philippines

Not just once—but twice! Filipino athlete Carlos Yulo bags his second gold medal for the Philippines!

As the only male athlete from the Philippines to win an Olympic medal, Yulo brings the country’s gold medal tally to two.

Yulo won his first historic gold medal on the floor exercise. The next day, he brought home a second gold medal on the vault (15.116) of the Paris Olympics 2024, defeating Armenia’s Artur Davtyan (14.966) and Great Britain’s Harry Hepworth (14.949).

The performance of Filipino gymnast amazed the world, scoring 15.433 in his first vault, one of only two routines with a 6.000 difficulty. He then secured a solid 14.800 in his second vault, achieving a 15.116 and advancing ahead of his competitors.

The last four opponents, on the other hand, failed to move Yulo from his post.

Meanwhile, two boxers, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, have already secured bronze medals for the country.

This year’s Olympics surpasses the country’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics, where the Filipino athletes won one gold, two silvers, and one bronze.