Two Pinoys on the podium: Did you know that Jake Jarman of Great Britain is Filipino-British?

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago

It’s not just one, but two Filipinos on the podium for the men’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise at the Paris Olympics. Aside from the Philippines’ golden boy Carlos Yulo, who recently attained the historic second and third gold medals for the country, Jake Jarman, the representative of Great Britain who won bronze, also has Filipino roots.

Jake Jarman confirmed this through his Instagram story when a follower asked, “Are you half Filipino?” To which he responded with an old photo of himself from when he was younger, wearing a “Jake ❤️ Cebu” shirt, and wrote “real.”

Upon finding out, several Filipinos also expressed how proud they were of the Fil-British gymnast, and how happy they were that aside from Carlos Yulo, there was another Filipino on the podium.

“Congrats from the Philippines!” some netizens wrote under his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the former teacher of the Fil-British gymnast also penned a letter through his old school’s social media account, expressing how proud she is of him.

“Back then, you were always full of energy packed in a petite frame. But your mind and heart were b-i-i-i-g beyond measure. I am so proud of you! Keep up your hard work and achievements!” she wrote.

