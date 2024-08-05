‘Go, go, gold’: Carlos Yulo’s perks as an Olympic double gold medalist for the PH

In just two days, Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo secured two gold medals for the Philippines, marking the second and third golds ever won by Filipino athletes in Olympic history.

Before his win, several companies had already made pledges for whoever would take home the gold, including Megaworld’s P24M fully-furnished two-bedroom residential condominium unit reward, which is now upgraded. After Yulo’s historic victories, even more brands joined to offer support.

Here are some of Carlos Yulo’s new perks as an Olympic gold medalist for the Philippines:

P10 MILLION FROM THE PHILIPPINE SPORTS COMMISSION

As an Olympic gold medalist, Yulo is set to receive P10 million from the Philippine Sports Commission, through the Republic Act 10699, or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act. This award also includes an Olympic Gold Medal of Valor, according to Section 8 of the abovementioned act.

P6 MILLION INCENTIVE FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (P3M EACH GOLD)

House Speaker Martin Romualdez confirmed in a press briefing that Yulo will be receiving a P3 million incentive for each gold medal he attained, totaling P6 million from the House of Representatives.

P35M THREE-BEDROOM MCKINLEY HILL CONDO AND P3M CASH BONUS

From the initial two-bedroom residential condominium unit reward, Philippine property developer Megaworld Corporation has upgraded its incentives for gold medalist Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo. He will now be receiving a fully furnished and designed condominium unit worth P32 million, complete with parking, appliances, furniture, and fixtures, plus a P3 million cash bonus.

P3M REWARD FROM CHOOKS TO GO

That’s not all the cash he will be getting, as Chooks-to-Go has also pledged to give Yulo P3 million. “Dahil pinakita niya sa buong mundo kung ano ang tapang, lakas, at ginintuang #PusoParaSaPINAS, bibigyan ng Bounty at Chooks-to-Go si Olympic Games Paris 2024 double gold medalist Carlos Yulo ng P3,000,000!” they wrote in the caption of their congratulatory post on social media.

LIFETIME BUFFET FROM VIKINGS LUXURY BUFFET

Vikings Luxury Buffet at SM Megamall were also among the first to congratulate and pledge a lifetime free buffet to the double Olympic gold medalist athlete. Pinoys added a bit of humor, jokingly saying that it should be accompanied by two full-paying adults (as an inside joke to those who usually dine at the restaurant).

LIFETIME FREE MEALS AT JT’S MANUKAN GRILLE

It looks like Yulo will never go hungry, as he also has a lifetime of free meals at JT’s Manukan Grille in Quezon City. If he ever has Bacolod inasal cravings, he now knows where to go for free.

LIFETIME FREE FOOD AND DRINKS IN ALL TIPSY PIG BRANCHES

That’s not all! He can also go to any Tipsy Pig Gastropub branches for a lifetime of free food and drinks. “Carlos Yulo flips for gold, we flip for joy! Celebrate with a lifetime of food and drinks on the house! You’ve earned it, champ!” the restaurant posted on social media.

FREE FRANCHISE FROM DON MACHIATTOS AND DON LEMON

And if a lifetime of free food is not enough, Yulo also has the opportunity to open two businesses for free! Local coffee brand Don Macchiatos has also offered a back-to-back free franchise for Don Macchiatos and Don Lemon.

Of course, that’s not all the perks the Philippines’ Golden Boy has received. More generous offers are coming in, and these are just a few of the incredible rewards Carlos Yulo has received. Stay updated on this story for more exciting developments!