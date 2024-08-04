PH first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz on Carlos Yulo’s win: Proud ako sa iyo

Another historic win for the Philippines was made after gymnast Carlos Yulo brought home the country’s second gold medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As the nation celebrates this win, the Philippines’ first-ever gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz also penned a congratulatory message to her fellow Olympic winner for bringing pride to the country once again.

“Para sa iyo Caloy, proud ako sa iyo. I enjoy mo ang bunga ng pinagpaguran mo. At lagi mong ibabalik – sa Diyos at bayan, dahil lahat ng tagumpay natin ay hindi pansarili,” Diaz said in an Instagram post.

“Salamat sa lahat ng maganda at mabuting ginagawa at gagawin mo pa para sa Diyos at bayan! Congratulations! Nandito lang ang Ate Haidie mo para sa iyo lagi!” she added.

Diaz made history four years ago when she clinched the first gold medal for Team Philippines under the women’s weightlifting 55-kg category.

The two athletes both competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with Yulo bringing home a silver medal.

Yulo bagged the second gold medal for the Philippines at 2024 Paris Olympics with his performance in the men’s gymnastics floor exercise finals.

