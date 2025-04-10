World Engineering Day 2025 unites over 200 engineers across Middle East, New Zealand, Singapore and Philippines

The Philippine Technological Council’s (PTC) World Engineering Day event brought together over 200 engineers from the Middle East, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines, highlighting their roles in building a more sustainable and innovative future for all.

Held in Abu Dhabi on April 5, 2025, with the theme “Shaping Our Sustainable Future Through Engineering,” the event also featured the 1st National Engineering Month and the 3rd International Technical Conference 2025, with more than 12 accredited professional engineering organizations participating.

Organized by PTC-MENA-UAE Deputy Presidential Adviser Engr. Vinzor Yee Concepcion, and co-chaired by Engr. Rafael Lontoc, PPO-UAE Chairman, and Engr. Joeper Famorcan, PICE-UAE President, the event was a significant gathering of engineering professionals.

Throughout the day, the program was filled with inspiring messages from key leaders in the engineering and government sectors. Labor Attaché Ma. Teresa B. Olgado of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Abu Dhabi, representing Secretary Hans Leo Javier Cacdac, celebrated the contributions of Filipino professionals worldwide. Engr. Frederick Francis M. Sison, PICE President and Chair of PTCWED 2025, underscored the vital role engineers play in shaping a sustainable future. Ir. Simon Yeong Chin Chow, AER Head Commissioner from IEM Malaysia, offered a regional perspective on cross-border sustainability initiatives.

The keynote address by His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, highlighted the powerful synergy between engineering, diplomacy, and nation-building. Ambassador Ver also reminded Filipinos in the UAE to register for online overseas voting, urging a convenient way for everyone to participate in the upcoming National Elections.

The event continued with a series of technical presentations, which served to inform, inspire, and empower attendees. Engr. Trese T. Bustamante, Presidential Adviser and Honorary Fellow of AFEO, presented insights into advanced-level engineering and global practice standards. Engr. Romulo Agatep encouraged Filipino engineers to pursue global competitiveness, while Engr. Shayed M. Mamayog emphasized sustainability within the field of project management, showcasing real-life applications in the UAE’s development landscape.

The afternoon sessions explored diverse topics led by experienced professionals. Engr. Mark C. Lepiten shared lessons from Qatar’s built environment and the role of Filipino engineers in its development. Engr. Gerry A. Manglicmot focused on innovations in sustainable construction across the GCC. Edmar Cabra discussed cross-disciplinary solutions for achieving net-zero infrastructure, and Dr. Ghanim Kashawni shed light on the importance of circular economy principles and green materials in the built environment.

The event wrapped up with an award ceremony, followed by a networking session that created opportunities for collaboration and future partnerships. The evening culminated in a prestigious conferment ceremony, honoring 45 new ASEAN Engineers from across the Middle East, celebrating the collective achievements of the global engineering community.