Filipina artist Marjowyn Vito represents PH, honors generations of women at international art exhibit in Dubai

Filipina visual artist Marjowyn Vito stood proudly among over 100 women from across the globe as she represented the Philippines at the 8th edition of Art Connects Women, an international exhibition held in Dubai.

Vito showcased her acrylic-on-canvas piece titled Her Relay—a powerful tribute to the women who paved the way for the rights and freedom that many enjoy today. The artwork captures the generational struggles, resilience, and triumphs of women throughout history.

The inspiration behind Her Relay came from Vito’s reflection on how legacies are passed down from one generation of women to the next.

“I was inspired by how generations of women before us worked hard and fought hard so that we could experience freedoms and opportunities that were once out of reach for women—with each generation leaving a legacy for the next generation,” she told The Filipino Times.

Staying true to her signature style, Vito infused Her Relay with rich symbolism. The figures in her piece bear objects balanced on their heads—each representing a milestone in the fight for gender equality.

A cooking pot signifies traditional domestic roles, books symbolize education, a pot of gold reflects financial independence, and a crown represents leadership and empowerment.

“My intention here is to showcase the forward and progressive movement of women, and [how women before us passed] on rights, opportunities, and choices to the next generation of women,” she added.

“But the fight is not yet over,” Vito pointed out, adding that while some countries have made great strides, many women around the world still face limitations. “The next challenge is for women everywhere to enjoy the freedom to define their own futures. That is the legacy we must carry forward.”

Representing the Philippines

Held under the patronage of UNESCO, Art Connects Women celebrates the creativity of female artists from around the world. This year’s edition featured 112 participants representing various countries.

Vito described the experience as similar to joining the “Miss World of the art world.”

“While we don’t all know everybody’s names yet, we call each other by the names of the countries we represent and it’s a great honor to be called ‘Miss Philippines’ by my fellow artists,” she said.

With that honor, however, came a deeper sense of responsibility.

“In this global event, I know that I am not just representing myself, but my country and hopefully to make the Philippines proud in the same way that my country has made me proud to be Filipino,” she added.

A legacy of her own

Beyond the message of her work, Vito hopes to leave her own mark in the art world through Contrasegmentism, the technique she developed and coined herself. Defined by its contrasting segments of color and texture—blending flatness with volume—Contrasegmentism allows her to tell layered visual stories with striking depth.

“I believe Contrasegmentism can also evolve into an art movement where there can also be many Contrasegmentists in the same way that there are many Impressionists or Cubists. This is a contribution I hope my art gets to offer to the art world with its origins in the Philippines,” she said.

This distinct approach allowed her to break boundaries on the international stage, gaining recognition for both her technique and the messages behind her work.

Since her international debut in London in July 2023, Vito has quickly gained attention in the global art scene. With her powerful themes and distinct style, she is now seen as one of the most promising contemporary Filipino artists of her generation, with her next stop being the Florence Biennale 2025.