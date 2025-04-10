Palace unfazed by claims linking Harry Roque to ‘polvoron video’

Malacañang expressed no surprise after reports emerged linking former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque to the so-called “polvoron video” that targets President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a briefing, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro noted that Roque had openly encouraged the distribution of what she described as a manipulated video.

Castro emphasized, “This isn’t new; it’s fortunate that someone who used to be their ally has confirmed that Atty. Harry Roque circulated the video. We even observed this at their rally in Vancouver, Canada.”

When questioned about President Marcos’ reaction, Castro explained that the investigation is now in the hands of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ). “If evidence shows anyone is liable, that person will undoubtedly face charges,” she stated.

Roque has denied any involvement in the deepfake video, which falsely portrayed President Marcos as using illegal drugs, and dismissed blogger Pebbles Cunanan’s claims made during a House tri-committee hearing as mere opinion. In a statement released on April 8, he called the proceedings “a show” and rejected the affidavit accusing him.

He also refuted assertions that he ever threatened to destabilize the government, asserting, “The fate of President Marcos’ administration rests with the Filipino people, not with me.”

Roque further suggested that Cunanan’s withdrawal of support for former President Rodrigo Duterte may be linked to the current targeting of pro-Duterte vloggers by the administration.

Additionally, Roque alleged that the real source of the “polvoron video” is someone close to President Marcos, noting that the video has been circulating since 2022 and criticizing the House tri-committee for following a “ready script.”