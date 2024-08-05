PH Embassy in UAE warns OFWs about fake amnesty texts and emails

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has issued a warning to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to be extra cautious when entering their confidential information, particularly on suspicious websites. The embassy shared that there have been reports about fake text messages and emails containing links to fraudulent sites that falsely claim to be the official portal for amnesty registration.

The Embassy advises all OFWs to avoid engaging with these links and to ensure that they are using verified and official channels for any registration or important updates. No further details have been provided by the UAE government at this time.

“Please be assured that the Embassy will continue to coordinate with the ICP and agencies concerned and official advisories/announcements will be conveyed to the public as soon as available,” the Embassy reassured.

Here’s what you can do to avoid falling victim to these suspicious links; Always look for red flags before clicking, and trust your instincts to avoid engaging with potential threats. For added safety, report any suspicious links immediately to trusted authorities like the Dubai Police or Abu Dhabi Police to prevent future incidents.

