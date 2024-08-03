Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE to grant 2-month grace period for residents with visa violations

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The UAE government has announced that it would grant a two-month amnesty to residents with visa violations, allowing them to regularize their status or leave the country without penalties.

The grace period will start on September 1, 2024, and will continue for two months, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) announced in a social media post.

“During this period, violators can regularize their status or leave the country without incurring fines,” the ICP said.

However, additional information about the process is yet to be announced.

According to the ICP, this initiative aims to “provide violators with a new opportunity to regularize their status in accordance with the law, as a gesture that reflects the values of compassion and tolerance upon which the UAE is built.”

The ICP commits to implementing the necessary measures for the amnesty, including waiving fines and legal consequences.

