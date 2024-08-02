‘Wag magpaloko! How to protect your data and avoid cyber scams

We’re living in a fast-paced world where technology is advancing rapidly. Now, everything is just a tap away thanks to smartphones, tablets, wearable tech, super easy interfaces, lightning-fast internet, artificial intelligence, and more. But with these amazing innovations come risks that could lead you to lose valuable information, personal data, or even your hard-earned money.

The rise of technology has also allowed scammers to become more cunning, especially targeting those who are still unfamiliar with the digital world. Nowadays, scammers are getting sneakier—they might call you pretending to be trusted officials, create fake websites, or trick you with deceptive links. In this issue, we’ll show you how to spot the red flags, prevent scams, and share resources you can turn to for help.

‘Red flag yan?’

To be able to avoid getting fooled by these cyber tricksters, you must know the things that you should look out for. Here are some of the red flags that you should check:

Firstly, unsolicited calls or messages are major red flags. Scammers might pose as government officials or trusted entities, asking for personal information, payments, or sending suspicious links. For instance, if you receive an unexpected one-time password (OTP) followed by a call from an unknown number, that’s a clear warning sign. Always verify their identity before you share sensitive information.

Second, be cautious when you receive unrecognized emails that have mismatched addresses, suspicious links, unusual domain names, or typos. Some may even pose as recruitment executives, claiming you’ve been selected for a job or an interview, just to trick you into clicking a link that could compromise your personal information.

Have you seen pop-ups claiming you’ve won something valuable, like the latest smartphone, a new gadget, or even a large sum of money? Avoid these, especially if they ask for personal details or prompt you to click suspicious links. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

You should also watch out for urgent demands for action, whether through calls, texts, or pop-ups threatening you to act within a minute and ask for sensitive information. They might also direct you to fake websites to steal your details.

Now that you’re aware of these red flags, let’s explore how you can avoid falling victim to these online scams.

‘Mag-ingat para hindi maloko’

There are five ways you can protect yourself from cybercrimes, according to the UAE’s Ministry of Interior: (1) Only trust official advisories; (2) Always verify the caller’s identity; (3) Handle OTPs with care; (4) Update and secure your systems; and (5) Stay informed.

With scammers frequently posing as authorities, always trust official announcements and remember that real officials won’t ask for your bank details or OTPs unless you’re on a secure channel.

Secondly, always double-check who is reaching out, especially if their contact info is sketchy, unrecognized, or not saved. If anything feels off, it’s best to trust your gut and avoid engaging with them.

Third, always protect your OTPs! Only share them if you initiated the request.

Additionally, if there’s a new update for your browser or phone software, install it ASAP for added security. Deleting unused applications and regularly changing your passwords also adds an extra layer of protection.

Lastly, stay in the loop with the latest news and updates. Not only will it help you be aware of new scams or trending scams, but they also provide tips that can help you avoid them.

‘Isumbong mo na kaagad’

When you encounter scams or suspicious activities, the best thing you can do is report them to prevent further incidents. Gladly, there are easy ways you can do that!

If you prefer doing it online, you can check out the eCrime website of Dubai Police. There are also mobile applications that you can download such as the ‘eCrimes Platform’ under the UAE Ministry of Interior or you can also download the ‘My Safe Society App’ launched by the UAE’s federal Public prosecution. These applications are available in Google Play and the App Store.

You can also report the incident by submitting a request to the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TGRA) which will help remove fraudulent and malicious websites.

If you’re from Abu Dhabi, you can report to Abu Dhabi Police’s Aman Service by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or you can directly report through the Abu Dhabi Police app.

However, if calling would be easier for you, you can contact the Dubai Police at 04 606 1600, text the Abu Dhabi Police’s Aman Service at 2828, or call them at 8003333. Lastly, you can also call 999 for help.

Yes, the internet can be fun, but encountering situations that lead you to fall into scams can be quite frustrating – especially when confidential information or even your hard-earned money is at risk. But of course, this can be avoided, especially now that you’re already aware of the things that can help you.