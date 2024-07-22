MWO-Dubai opens new forms for online contract verification

Every Monday, the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai and the Northern Emirates (MWO-Dubai) releases new forms for their online contract verification system. However, it is important to note that the online verification system accepts up to 500 forms weekly. It refreshes every Monday and closes either when the limit is reached or by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you’re not yet familiar with the steps, here’s how:

DIRECTLY ON THE WEBSITE

First, you have to open the MWO Dubai portal and find the new forms under the ‘Announcements and Notices.’ Once you see a new notice where it says that a new form for online verification is now open, just click on it and you will be redirected to another page. Just scroll down, read carefully, and then click on ‘Click Here To Apply.’

You will then be re-directed to the online form that you will fill up. Just make sure that you have the necessary documents that are needed such as a copy of your valid employment contract, a copy of your valid passport, a clear copy of your visa stamp, or a copy of your valid Emirates ID.

Those who have an Abu Dhabi or Al Ain visa may also upload proof of assignment within MWO Dubai Jurisdiction, such as their notice of assignment, company ID with branch location, or any document from the company citing their location.

Once you have fulfilled all the requirements in the form, all you have to do is to wait for the evaluation results that will be sent to your registered e-mail address on a specific date given by MWO-Dubai.

FROM THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE

Another way that you can get to the form is through MWO-Dubai’s Facebook page. All you have to do is read the caption carefully and click on the link for the form which is already provided there.

Having your contract verified online is definitely the easiest and most convenient way. This week, the MWO-Dubai has released Form #111. According to them, the form is available from July 22 to July 2024 (unless the limit is reached). On August 1, 2024, applicants who used this form will receive an email with the results of their application. MWO-Dubai emphasizes that there is no need for a follow-up. From August 6 to August 7, the approved and verified contracts will be ready for release.

It is also important to note that MWO Dubai does not collect fees for the use of their online submission system. However, they will only require payment if the document is approved. Payment can be done in-person at MWO Dubai through an authorized cashier.

