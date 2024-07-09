UAE simplifies work permit cancellation; zero documents required

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that the process for work permit cancellation in the UAE has been upgraded, reducing the processing time to 45 seconds from the initial 3 minutes.

This is in line with the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, under the Work Bundle project which recently launched its second phase, aiming to simplify employment services and procedures in the private sector.

Aside from shortening the processing time, the upgraded service will require zero documents, down from the previous two required documents, MoHRE said in a social media post.

As MoHRE integrates all cancellation types into one unified bundle, it also minimizes the number of fields from seven to two and enables automatic approval for a hassle-free procedure.

The Work Bundle project was initially launched in Dubai and expanded across all emirates in the UAE. Under this project, issuing new work permits and visas, and work permit renewal have also been simplified.